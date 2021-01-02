The newly inaugurated members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council selected LaMont Cole, a Black Democrat and former president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, to lead the parish's governing body as mayor pro tem in a vote Saturday.

Cole won the support of 7 of his 11 colleagues — including three White Republicans — and said he looked forward to serving as a unifier, pledging to work with "dignity and respect and collegiality for all."

The mayor pro tem fills in for the mayor-president if they're out of town or become incapacitated, a relatively rare occurrence. The more substantive power of the position comes with the ability to moderate council meetings. The pro tem can unilaterally cut off a public speaker or colleague if they decide their comments are off-topic to the discussion at hand.

In the weeks leading up to Saturday's vote, new and returning council members said they hoped the next four years would be defined by unity and bipartisanship, not the partisan bickering and racial divisions that so often stymied the council in the past.

Baton Rouge's new Metro Council members say they want unity. Picking a new leader could test that. With half of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council set to turn over in January, new and returning members say they're eager to start fresh…

Cole echoed those sentiments before the vote Saturday and told his colleagues that he looked forward to getting to know each of them personally, so that when disagreements did arise, they could be hashed out "with a level of respect."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome made a similar plea for unity in her inaugural address Saturday morning, imploring council members to develop an atmosphere of openness and mutual respect, adding that "unity is essential to our success as a community."

Those aspirations were tested earlier this week when Council Member Chauna Banks took to Facebook to accuse Dwight Hudson, another contender for mayor pro tem, of being a "bonafide racist." Banks is Black and a Democrat; Hudson is White and a Republican.

On Saturday, Banks listed off several agenda items that Hudson had objected to introducing and said the common denominator was that they were each sponsored by Black council members.

"I think that if we're going to have unity, we have to have a history of people reaching across the aisle and at least being heard," Banks said.

She said that, when a council member objects to an item, they are telling a council members' constituents, "I don't want to hear what you have to say and I don't care."

Hudson said that he's not a racist, and — after praying over the accusations lodged against him — decided he'd spend the next four years leaning into his relationship with Banks.

"All too often, when something transpires between two elected officials, like has transpired between you and I ... the temptation is to silo and block each out and trade barbs. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to press in," Hudson said.

With regard to his voting record, Hudson said, "I'm a conservative and I vote like a conservative and that's all there is to it."

The two council members hugged at the conclusion of the meeting.

Black Baton Rouge council member calls White colleague 'bonafide racist' before leadership vote A Black member of East Baton Rouge's Metro Council called a White colleague jockeying for the position of mayor pro tem a "bonafide racist" in…

Council Member Rowdy Gaudet, newly sworn in to represent District 3, told his colleagues that the dust-up over the Facebook post "does not need to define the council."

"The last few years of this council brings with it a reputation. Let us, this council, refuse to be brought into that," Gaudet said. "Instead of focusing on post-traumatic stress, let's focus on post-traumatic growth."

Cole won the position on the first vote, with support from three Republicans — Jen Racca, Rowdy Gaudet, Brandon Noel — and four Democrats, including Chauna Banks, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Erika Green and Carolyn Coleman.

Cole is entering his second full term on the council and was first appointed to the seat in 2016 after his predecessor, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, was elected to the legislature. A longtime educator, Cole currently works as the chief academic officer at the charter school network CSAL Inc.

He is the third Black mayor pro tem in the history of East Baton Rouge Parish, following Tom Woods in the 1990s and Lorri Burgess in the 2000s.

"This is like a crown that has been placed, not on my head, but above my head," Cole said after the vote. "This will require me, in the rest of my life, in my attempt to work hard and prove myself worthy of growing tall enough to wear it."