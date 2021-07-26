Facing a surge in unvaccinated patients with COVID-19, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge said Monday it would immediately pause scheduling new, non-urgent surgical procedures that require an inpatient bed. The hiatus will last for at least the next three weeks.
Outpatient procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the hospital will go on as planned, and previously scheduled inpatient procedures will also continue.
"Our inpatient facilities remain at capacity,” Stephanie Manson, Our Lady of the Lake's chief operating officer, wrote in a statement. “We made this decision to make additional beds and staff available. Previously scheduled procedures are proceeding as scheduled. We continue to schedule outpatient and new urgent surgical procedures.”
“Outpatient procedures are continuing uninterrupted and we encourage patients to maintain those procedures and not delay care,” Manson continued. “Over the last 16 months we have seen the negative health impacts that delaying needed care caused.”
Manson said the hospital's emergency room should be used only by those experiencing severe symptoms or life-threatening emergencies.
Our Lady of the Lake admitted 25 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours. There are presently 112 COVID-19 patients admitted with 40 percent of those in the ICU. For comparison, on June 14, 2021 there were a total of 35 COVID-19 patients at Our Lady of the Lake.
Last week, both Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General tightened their visitation policies as hospitalizations from COVID-19 surged at a pace not seen since the start of the pandemic.