SORRENTO — One person was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash near the Ascension-St. James parish line that temporarily shut La. 70 northeast of the Sunshine Bridge, Louisiana State Police reported.
La. 70 in Ascension Parish reopened to all traffic Friday afternoon following a fatal three-vehicle crash shut it for more than four hours, St. James Parish sheriff's deputies reported shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.
A car headed east crossed the center line of La. 70, a two-lane highway, and crashed head-on into a westbound tractor trailer, said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Troop A.
A second car following the tractor-tailor veered right to avoid rear-ending the tractor trailer and hit a concrete culvert, Scrantz said.
According to St. James Parish sheriff's deputies and state highway officials, La. 70 was shut shortly before 9 a.m. near the Air Products facility and Brady Street north of where La. 3125 intersects La. 70 in St. James.
Scrantz, who said the crash happened in Ascension Parish, said the person who died was driving the car that initially crossed the center line of La. 70.
That person's next of kin has not be notified, so troopers are not yet identifying the person, Scrantz said.
He said troopers' information about the crash is preliminary and the incident remains under investigation.