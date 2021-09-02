In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, people without power in one Baton Rouge neighborhood have a front porch they can sit on, beneath a ceiling fan, to sip cold water and charge their phone.
They can also bring their children to play in the front yard, for a change of pace, while they relax under a canopy tent, or let their dogs run in a gated-off area of the yard.
The refuge can be found on the front porch and in the yard of their neighbor Anita Milling.
"They don't even have to ring the doorbell," said Milling, who's offering what conveniences she can, after her own experience in Kenner in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
"Me and my 4-year-old daughter ended up in Baton Rouge with absolutely nothing," she said. "People helped us find an apartment and told us what stores to go to and helped get us settled."
In a post on Nextdoor this week, Milling wrote "16 years ago, Baton Rouge welcomed us with open arms as we escaped Hurricane Katrina. We had nothing and the community rallied to help us and so many others. We have since made Baton Rouge our home."
Milling, who lives in a neighborhood off Highland Road, said she has a generator and tried to "think outside the box" for ways to help others this week; she cares for a family member with health challenges, so isn't able to otherwise open up her home to others.
Besides the use of the front porch and the yard, there are boxes and packing material for those who need it, Milling said, as well as cleaning supplies and big, black garbage bags.
People are also contributing food items, like fruit and snacks, for those who need it, she said.
"I think everybody has something they can do, to help someone," Milling said.