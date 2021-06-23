Domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice, a former running back for LSU and the Washington Football Team, have been dismissed after Guice and the alleged victim reached a settlement, the Washington Post reports.
Guice won't face trial or have marks on his criminal record because of the settlement.
Guice was accused of choking, pushing and destroying the cellphone of his girlfriend at the time. He was originally arrested on charges of felony strangulation and four misdemeanors, but the felony charges were dropped.
Washington waived Guice in August when the accusations came out.
Attorneys for both sides declined to comment on the terms of the settlement, the Post said.
The incident at issue in the Washington case is different from those that allegedly happened while he was at LSU. Those allegations were a key part of a blistering report that found major problems with how the university handled accusations of sexual misconduct.
Two women accused Guice of sexual assault while he was a freshman in 2016. A third LSU student had complained in 2016 that Guice had taken a partially nude photo of her, without her knowledge, then showed the pictures to his teammates.
Guice was allegedly involved in another incident in December 2017, when a 70-year-old security guard, Gloria Scott, claimed Guice "aggressively sexually harassed" her at a high school football game in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
On March 26, Scott testified before the Legislature about her encounter with Guice. She said that Guice told her, “I want you to f*** me,” and repeatedly sexually harassed her.
LSU has since banned Guice from all future LSU activities and will remove his statistics from LSU record books.