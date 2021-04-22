Mike the Tiger’s yard is getting dirty. But this time it’s not his fault.
LSU’s beloved live mascot is asking students to refrain from using confetti as props for pictures after it has continued to litter his habitat, according to a post on Twitter.
The glittery plastic pieces, often used by seniors in their graduation pictures, are being blown by the wind into the Mike's yard, the post said.
This creates a potential hazard for the tiger and could be harmful if he eats it, according to his caretakers.
Currently, they are working to remove the pieces to keep Mike's space clean and safe but continue to ask students to avoid the use of confetti on campus.
