David Floyd, who ran LSU's Rural Life Museum for over a quarter-century, died Tuesday, according to museum director Bill Stark.
Floyd, 66, was the director of the Rural Life Museum from 1994 until his retirement in June 2020.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that David Floyd passed away early this morning," Stark wrote in a news release Tuesday. "David will be remembered by most of us as a friend, teacher, mentor, and expert storyteller.
Though he took over as director in the 90s, Floyd's history with the museum dates all the way back to its earliest days.
He initially began working with the Rural Life Museum as a student worker from 1974 to 1979, where he cultivated a close relationship with the founder of the museum, Steele Burden.
Burden's family donated over 400 acres of their family farm land to LSU in 1964, land that eventually became the Burden Museum & Gardens and the Rural Life Museum.
After his graduation from LSU with an anthropology degree, Floyd bounced around and worked at several historical properties across the state.
Floyd worked at Kent House in Alexandria, Oakley House near St. Francisville, Vermilionville in Lafayette and as chief of interpretive services for Louisiana State Parks. He had stayed friends with Burden, who lured him back to the Rural Life Museum in 1994.
Together, Floyd and Burden helped raise the profile of the museum over the years by opening it seven days a week, acquiring more historical Louisiana buildings and opening a brand new visitors center.
The pair also made a point not to obscure the history of slavery and its role in the culture of Louisiana life in the 18th and 19th centuries.
“I always say — and I haven’t been challenged on it yet, and I’ve been saying it for 20 years — that I believe LSU is the first public university that actually preserved and interpreted slavery and tried to grasp what it was all about in a public arena," Floyd said in a 2020 interview with The Advocate. "Are we getting it right? No. Are we striving to get it right? Yes, because every year more information comes forth, and we get a better understanding of what this institution was all about.”
After his retirement in 2020, Floyd went on to become the tourism director for St. Francisville.
"Perhaps no one outside of the Burden Family left a stronger, more indelible mark on the LSU Rural Life Museum and the community that supports and believes in the museum," Stark wrote in the release. "He will be missed by us all."