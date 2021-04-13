A body was found in the Mississippi River in Reserve on Tuesday morning, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed the body was recovered from near Milepost 137. The deceased person's identity has not yet been determined but an autopsy will be conducted. A crewmember on a tugboat spotted the body in the middle of the river and called the Sheriff's Office about 9:18 a.m., according to Tregre.
The discovery comes amid a search for Kori Gauthier, 18, an LSU student from Opelousas who has been missing since Wednesday. Her car was found on the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge last Wednesday.
LSU police have been in contact with authorities in St. John the Baptist Parish since the body was found and are planning a meeting, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III said late Tuesday morning. He said nothing has been confirmed but an update will be provided later Tuesday.
Gauthier's car was found in a salvage yard Wednesday after it had been wrecked on the bridge early last Wednesday. Officials said Gauthier wasn't in the car when it was struck, but her wallet and cell phone were inside.