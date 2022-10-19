New regulations for residential short-term rentals in Baton Rouge will have to wait at least another month as the East Baton Rouge Metro Council chose Wednesday to defer a proposed ordinance addressing the matter.
Draft regulations for the ordinance state that it would impose stricter rules for houses where the owner isn't present during a renter's stay and require conditional-use permit approval during a public hearing at the Planning Commission in order to operate.
The public hearing would then allow neighbors of the property to testify on the proposed permit.
The proposed ordinance, which would go into effect nine months after Metro Council approval if implemented, differentiates "whole house" rentals from "owner-occupied" rentals.
Owner-occupied rentals would be allowed without a permit, but owners would have to pay sales and occupancy taxes and register with the city-parish.
"This was an attempt to create a framework and regulations for new, non owner-occupied properties," Ryan Holcomb, planning director of the Baton Rouge Planning Commission, said. "People out of town and out of state that buy these, a lot of them are good operators, but this would provide a framework for maybe the not-so-good operators."
For both types of rental units, owners could lose their ability to rent if three violations, such as noise, are reported during a one-year period.
"What this ordinance does is attempt to create general, basic regulations in an unregulated market here in Baton Rouge," Holcomb said.
The Planning Office defines a short-term rental as a property that is occupied for fewer than 30 days. Approximately 460 short-term rentals exist in the parish, according to data collected by the Planning Office.
Short-term rental issues were first brought before the city-parish in 2019 when Spanish Town residents complained of an Airbnb in the neighborhood that regularly hosted loud parties.
Several Baton Rouge Airbnb owners attended Wednesday's meeting to voice concerns about the future of their rental properties under a possible future ordinance.
Baton Rouge resident Brian Mackey, a local real estate agent and Airbnb host, said education should be a factor when considering ordinances by weeding out potential hosts who could cause trouble.
“I understand that something is going to happen, and I get that, but I feel like this should be more geared towards educating hosts," he said. "Having some sort of ambassador for the hosts so that they understand certain criteria that is required of them to actually be a good host.”
Baton Rouge resident Steven Kish told the Metro Council he has stayed in rental properties and lived next to several without issue, stating that inadequate rental property owners shouldn't be the cause of an ordinance changing the currently unregulated industry.
"The key here is that good hosting and genuine profitable entrepreneurial ventures shouldn't be regulated or restricted or denied purely for a few lackluster business owners," he said.
Following public comment, councilwoman Laurie Adams moved to defer the short-term rental ordinance to "allow for additional conversation and transparency."
With the item deferred, councilman Hurst said that were the ordinance to be implemented in the future, it would be more about "bad actors" than good hosts and rental property owners.
"No ordinance is written for people who follow rules," he said. "The ordinance is written for people who don't follow rules and there are several bad actors."