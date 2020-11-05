NAPOLEONVILLE — Sheriff's deputies made a "notable presence" Thursday morning at Assumption High School after a 16-year-old had made social media threats Wednesday toward the school and individuals.
Sheriff's deputies arrested the girl, who is from Lafourche Parish and not a student in Assumption schools, early Thursday on terrorizing and other counts, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon said the threats, which were not described, prompted an "aggressive response" from his office and school officials and a "non-stop investigation" by detectives since the they were posted.
Sheriff’s detectives don't believe the threat was credible and no activity happened to act on the threats, Falcon added.
The 16-year-old, who was not named, was also booked on counts of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and cyberstalking and then was released to her parents, pending court proceedings, deputies said.