Five months after a group of LSU students filed a lawsuit over the university’s failure to police an accused sexual predator on campus, warnings appeared taped to the walls inside LSU’s Department of French Studies this week that said, “We haven’t forgotten.”
The flyers went up after LSU released a fall course schedule that lists former LSU French Studies chair Adelaide Russo as teaching a senior-level elective course. LSU demoted Russo last year from department chair after she was named a defendant in the students’ lawsuit, which says she repeatedly ignored complaints from students and a professor about former graduate student Edouard d’Espalungue d’Arros.
D’Espalungue, a native of France, was enrolled in LSU’s French Studies graduate program from 2017 through 2020 and founded an American Journal of French Studies that published essays from high school and college students. He was arrested in 2018 in Alexandria after a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student alleged that he raped her during a religious retreat. But while d’Espalungue awaited trial, the students say in court filings that Russo continued to defend him and to allow him to interact with other female students.
At least six women accused d’Espalungue of sexual misconduct at LSU, including two who allege that he raped them. One of the rape allegations prompted his suspension from LSU in late 2020, while he was also indicted on a charge of third-degree rape in the Alexandria case last year.
In a letter posted on the door of Hodges Hall, which houses LSU’s Department of French Studies, an LSU junior wrote that Russo should not be allowed to teach until the allegations against her have been resolved. The student also called on LSU to release the findings of an internal probe into Russo's actions.
“Until the details of the findings are released to the public, Dr. Russo should not be allowed to teach in the classroom or to interact with the very students she is accused of dismissing and abusing,” states the letter, dated March 27.
Other flyers taped up in the French department read, “We want to feel #SafeNotSilenced” and a QR code linking to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune’s coverage of the d’Espalungue case.
Another student sent a mass email to French Department faculty, students and others begging for Russo to be reassigned. She wrote that she’d be required to take Russo’s elective class in the fall in order to graduate with a degree in French.
“The one promise this department made to us in October was that Russo would be removed as department chair and not have contact with students,” she wrote. “You have broken your promise.”
Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesperson, said LSU has expanded its Title IX office, which investigates sexual misconduct, to ensure that incidents from now on are handled quickly and appropriately.
As for Russo, he said that the lawsuit against LSU “has preempted the university’s ability to investigate the matters ourselves."
“At this time, Dr. Russo has been removed as chair of the department but is not being placed on administrative leave from her faculty position,” Ballard said. “She will be teaching one class this semester. She has no advising responsibilities for student organizations or departmental groups. We may change our actions in the future, but at this point we do not have sufficient information to take additional steps.”
Russo referred questions for this story to her attorney, who did not respond to a message.
While Russo has faced criticism at LSU over her handling of the d’Espalungue case, d’Espalungue himself has fled the country. He petitioned an Alexandria judge in late 2020 to return to his home country of France for the Christmas holidays and has not returned.
The judge has issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but France does not extradite its citizens when they face criminal charges in other countries.
D’Espalungue appears to be reinventing himself as a financial analyst and journalist in France, based on social media profiles linked to his name. He’s written several posts for the website Medium and a Twitter account under his name has shared several articles in support of women who have accused a French presidential candidate of sexual misconduct.
The American Journal of French Studies is also still publishing, though d’Espalungue’s level of involvement in it is not clear. The journal’s website requires a password to see the names of the people affiliated with it.