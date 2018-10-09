Organizers of downtown Baton Rouge's annual New Year's Eve celebration, Red Stick Revelry, announced Tuesday they're adding a synchronized laser light show to this year's festivities.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday also informed downtown stakeholders and business leaders the city-parish will welcome a contingent of meeting planners and tour operators in early December for a tourism "familiarization" tour during the annual Red Stick Revelry Champagne Stroll and Trolley Ride.
"We'll be showing them what a great venue Baton Rouge provides for hosting conferences, meetings and leisure travelers," the mayor said Tuesday morning at a commission meeting for the Downtown Development District. "These are people who will look at our city as a possible destination site for their next meeting."
Proceeds from the ticket sales for the Champagne Stroll and Trolley Ride will benefit the host of activities the city-parish has slated this year for the Red Stick Revelry.
The laser light show will feature six laser beams that will flicker and flash to music throughout downtown square and the City Hall Plaza, Broome said.
"I immediately embraced the idea because I’m always looking to take something to the next level," Broome said. "We’re going to light up City Hall Plaza and downtown Baton Rouge like you’ve never seen it before."
And like previous years, the New Year's Eve celebration will feature fireworks over the Mississippi River and dropping of the 9-foot LED lighted Red Stick at midnight in the North Boulevard Town Square.
A live concert featuring the band Phat Hat is set to take the Crest Stage at 9 p.m.
According to Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, the New Year's Eve celebration has drawn an estimated 20,000 people into downtown Baton Rouge.
"This has become a major event for the city," Rhorer said at Tuesday's meeting.
As for the Champagne Stroll and Trolley Ride, set to roll Dec. 6 from the Visit Baton Rouge offices on Third Street, tickets will go on sale next week and are available at www.redstickrevelry.com.
All the activities for the New Year’s Eve Red Stick Revelry are free to the public.