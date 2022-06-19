The body of a drowning victim was recovered in the Livingston Parish Diversion Canal late Saturday evening, according to Livingston Fire Protection District 2.
The person, who has not been identified, jumped into the water and failed to resurface, according to the fire district.
The fire district deployed a boat equipped with sonar locate and recover the body after 26 minutes on scene, according to the fire district.
Multiple agencies, including Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Livingston Parish Fire District 9, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Amant Fire Department, assisted in the search.