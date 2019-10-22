Police are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead late Monday night.
According to BRPD, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Cate Avenue, located off Florida Boulevard near the Monticello area.
Police say Hugo Lopez was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. He died at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a robbery, but there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.