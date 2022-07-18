Lawyers for abortion providers in Louisiana told a judge Monday the state’s strict ban on the procedure is rife with ambiguity that is hurting pregnant women by causing doctors to delay certain types of medical care out of fear they’ll wind up in prison.
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s attorneys, who are defending the ban, countered that the law is plenty clear: Elective abortions are banned, and doctors won’t be in violation of the criminal laws as long as they use “reasonable medical judgement.”
Nineteenth Judicial District Judge Don Johnson will decide whether to uphold the law, in what is expected to be an early step in the ongoing legal fight over Louisiana’s “trigger ban” that has come into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century right to an abortion.
After hearing arguments Monday morning, Johnson gave the two sides until Tuesday morning to file additional briefs, leaving in place a temporary restraining order blocking the law. That order has allowed at least one of the state’s clinics to remain open and providing abortions. Johnson could rule as early as tomorrow.
Joanna Wright, an attorney for the abortion providers, said the state’s abortion ban is putting doctors in incredibly difficult situations. Under the new law, doctors or others providing abortions are subject to 10- or 15-year jail terms, with exceptions only for “medically futile” pregnancies and abortions done to “prevent the death or substantial risk of death to the pregnant woman.”
Wright said doctors are already asking: “How close to death must a patient be?”
“Doctors are unsure what counts as a ‘medically futile’ pregnancy,” she said. “This is not academic.”
The Shreveport abortion clinic Hope Medical Group and the group Medical Students for Choice, which has New Orleans chapters, are challenging the state’s law, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month. Since then, Louisiana’s law has been blocked, reinstated and blocked again as the two sides fight over procedural questions.
Wright presented a real-life example of what the plaintiffs argues are the consequences of the law’s vagueness: A woman who was 16 weeks pregnant had her water break, and her doctor wanted to preform a dilation and evacuation, a type of abortion procedure, to take out the fetus, which was not viable. But the doctor consulted with an attorney, who advised against it. Wright said the patient had to go through a “painful labor” to deliver a stillborn fetus, and lost a liter of blood as a result.
The state Supreme Court is expected to have the final say on whether the law violates the state constitution. But it appears likely abortion will be banned one way or another – either if a court upholds it, or the Republican-dominated Legislature passes a new abortion ban – in the near future.
Landry’s attorneys argued the law doesn’t need to spell out every possible scenario under which a doctor could violate it. John Balhoff, an attorney for the New Orleans firm Sher Garner hired by Landry to lead the defense, said the law goes to “extraordinary lengths” to define medically necessary abortions or induced miscarriages that don’t violate the criminal law.
“As long as you have the intent to save the child, that is not an abortion” under the law, Balhoff said.
He also said doctors are granted the latitude to use “reasonable medical judgment.”
“The lives of unborn children are at risk again” if the law is struck down, he argued.
The two sides also fought over Landry’s tweets, some of which suggested doctors could be prosecuted for providing abortions while the temporary restraining order is in effect, blocking enforcement of the law. Wright, the attorney for the plaintiffs, called the tweets an “intimidation” tactic, and said earlier tweets by the AG illustrated the ambiguity of which ban was in effect.
The Legislature passed a ban in 2006 and updated it earlier this year. Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, signed the updated ban into law days before the Supreme Court ruling.
Balhoff argued “it doesn’t matter what the attorney general said in a tweet,” only what’s in the law. But the judge seemed sympathetic to the plaintiffs. “If the attorney general is confused in a tweet,” he wondered, how is the average person expected to know which law is in effect?
Abortion rights protestors gathered outside the courthouse with signs, drowning out Landry as he spoke to the media after the hearing.
“I stand by my tweets,” he said, and again insisted doctors could be prosecuted for providing abortions even while the state is temporarily blocked from enforcing its new law.
Landry, a Republican who is expected to run for governor next year, said the Legislature and public have spoken on the abortion issue, and again suggested that opponents of the ban could simply move elsewhere, gesturing at the protestors across the street as he spoke.
“We believe the law will be upheld,” he said. “Those people who don’t like it have two choices. They can go and try to change the law. If they find themselves in the minority of ideas, they can pack their bags and go somewhere else.”
Christine Gasiorowski, a protestor who drove from New Orleans to voice opposition to the abortion ban, said: “I want my rights back. I want my bodily autonomy back.”
“Why should we leave?” she said. “It’s our home. Why can’t he leave?”