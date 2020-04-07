The city-parish is partnering with several community outreach groups in East Baton Rouge Parish for launch of series of online workshops centered around financial planning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in an announcement Tuesday said the workshops are designed to raise awareness regarding the importance of financial literary and the need for effective financial education ahead of the rollout of the federal stimulus checks lawmakers are hoping will help the public tread water during the uncertain economic forecast the outbreak has caused.
"My hope is that the community utilizes these resources to develop a financial plan that fits their needs," Broome told reporters at Tuesday's press conference.
The dates and topics of the planned workshops are:
- April 14: Demystifying COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
- April 16: Creating and Managing a COVID-19 Budget
- April 21: Securing Relief Services during COVID-19
- April 23: Breaking Down the Unemployment Process
- April 28: Creating a Game Plan for an Emergency Reserve
- April 30: Assessing Spending Habits During COVID-19 and Beyond, A New Normal for Money Management
Details on how to access the online workshops will be announced later, officials said.
Local organizations partnering with the city-parish on the workshops are the Capital Area United Way, Hope Ministries, Junior League of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Jump Start and the EmployBR.