Why didn't the East Baton Rouge Parish Library use its building at the corner of South Acadian Thruway and North Boulevard instead of leasing the old Kress building on 3rd Street during the construction of the downtown River Center Branch Library?
Mary H. Stein, assistant library director, tells us: "The library’s leased space in the old Kress Building contains a small circulating collection suitable for each age group, public computers, Wi-Fi, reference services, limited space for children’s and teen programming, as well as the grants center collection.
"Libraries have found that during construction, it is vitally important to maintain services for the customer base. Providing a temporary service outlet as near as possible to the permanent location gives us that opportunity.
"The building at 3434 North Blvd. is too far from the downtown core to serve this purpose. Its primary function is to house the Bookmobile fleet and all of its collections for preschools, schools and senior centers, plus serve as a space to handle gift books, accommodate archival storage and maintain redundant servers to back up the library’s computer network."
Baton Rouge history
How did Perkins Road get its name?
"It seems that Perkins Road was named after Jehu (or John) Perkins and his twin brother Henry Perkins, two wealthy sugar planters from Kentucky," says Melissa Eastin, the archivist with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. She manages the system's Special Collections, which include Genealogy and the Baton Rouge Room Archives.
"According to EBRP conveyance records, the brothers purchased Richland Plantation in 1855 and built Hundred Oaks Plantation at the foot of Hundred Oaks and Reymond Street. The tract was a 2,800-acre sugar plantation and the home was one of the most beautiful in the area. I found an article that gives a different date. … Sometimes history is murky.
"Perkins Road was known at the time as 'Middle Highland Road' and also the 'road from Baton Rouge to the Amite River.' It was informally known as Perkins Road as early as around 1880 and started showing up on maps as early as 1906.
"For a long time the road was known by both names. It seems to have permanently changed to Perkins in phases, with the stretch closest to town being changed first. I was unable to discover when the name was officially changed by the parish."