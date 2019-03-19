For Louisiana families who rely on food stamps, April benefits will be issued on a modified schedule.

The Department of Children and Family Services, which oversees the federally-funded food stamp program in Louisiana, announced Tuesday that everyone on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps, that there are two important points to note for April:

-- Recipients who usually receive their SNAP benefits on the 1st through 9th of each month will receive their benefits for April on their regular issuance date.

-- Recipients who usually receive their benefits on the 10th through 14th of each month will receive their benefits on April 9.

The department said the modified schedule for April will ensure that SNAP recipients don't go more than 40 days between issuances while transitioning families back to the normal schedule for May. March benefits were issued to current SNAP recipients on March 1 and 2 because of the government shutdown.

Nearly 1 in 5 people in Louisiana receives food stamps — more than 850,000 people each year, many of them families with children.

SNAP benefits are distributed based on several calculations but the biggest factors are household income and family size. In Louisiana, a single person whose net income is $1,012 or less each month would qualify for up to $192 in food stamps each month. A family of four with a net monthly income of up to $2,092 could get up to $642 a month.