The Amite River has long drawn visitors seeking relief from Louisiana's summertime heat. It's long been deadly, too.

A 52-year-old man died Saturday while tubing along the stream, slipping beneath the water's surface moments after entering the water at the drop-off point for the Tiki Tubing waterway attraction. He was the second to drown in an Amite tubing incident this year, and the ninth since 2009, a check of Advocate records shows.

Before tubing became popular on the stretch of river near Watson, north of Denham Springs, visitors flocked to Thunderbird Beach, a private waterpark on the river's edge. Records from the Morning Advocate and State-Times detail at least seven drownings there between 1960 and 1989. The youngest victims were 4, the oldest was 12. One boy died on his seventh birthday.

Many victims weren't from the area. Lawyer Nicholas Graphia, who represented a family of a man from India who drowned while tubing in 2009, said Monday that being unfamiliar with the river's history could be a factor in the drownings.

"Everyone (around here) knows you don’t swim in the Amite or Comite river because of the undertows," Graphia said.

Graphia represented the family of Monsoor Raja, who died at age 37 while on a Father's Day trip with friends on rented innertubes. Barely 20 minutes into the float trip, Raja drowned after he was pulled under by a strong current.

Raja's family sued Tiki Tubing, the Denham Springs-based company that rents out the equipment for float trips, accusing them of negligence. An appeals court dismissed the case, arguing the Amite is a state-owned waterway and so the company was not responsible for its upkeep.

Representatives for Tiki Tubing could not be reached for comment Monday. Its website calls the Amite River "smooth and slow moving," but also says "all bodies of water have some inherent risks."

Elson Johnson Jr. drowned on Saturday. Between this year's drownings, emergency personnel have had to rescue at least 16 others from the water during a thunderstorm-filled spring and summer that have brought excessive rainfall and made the river run faster and higher.

Livingston Parish officials have said they cannot stop Tiki Tubing from running its business, although local fire rescue leaders have warned people to avoid the river if possible.

Advocate records show that, after Raja's death, another six people drowned while tubing on the Amite in the next seven years.

The bodies of Joshua Caleb Brantley and Phillip H. White Jr., both 26, were pulled from a relatively deep portion of the river near Watson in the summer of 2014 after they fell into water approximately 8 to 10 feet deep.

Dr. Ron Coe, Livingston Parish Coroner, spoke candidly to a reporter with The Advocate after those drownings.

“We have to question whether tubing on the Amite River is a public health hazard to our community,” he said.

One year before that, a Folsom man died while tubing over Memorial Day weekend. And in June of 2011, a 12-year-old boy, Gregory Hopkins, didn’t resurface while tubing near Watson.

In a Thunderbird Beach drowning, a State-Times article from 1989 described the death of a 4-year-old Denham Springs boy who drowned in water only 3-5 feet deep, but the water was "too murky for anyone to have seen him."

Local leaders and waterway officials say that recent years have been more treacherous because of the 2016 flood, which left the water high, hiding fallen tree limbs and debris from sight.

Central Mayor David Barrow noted that the silt has traveled downstream, raising water levels and ramping up the risk for tubers. Although in adjoining East Baton Rouge Parish, the Central Fire Department has been called to the scene for various incidents in recent weeks, prompting the mayor to urge people to avoid the river.

"That river is not like a swimming pool where you can just jump in it and float," he said Monday. "This river has a very strong current the further downstream you get. A lot of people don’t realize that. There’s also a lot of undertows along that river that will suck you down and pull you under, especially where there’s debris."

Barrow also believes locals know to avoid the river because the potential dangers of the Amite are notorious, which explains why many victims are from different parts of Louisiana.

"I think what we’re seeing with Tiki Tubing is people coming from other areas of the state or out-of-state and they don’t know the hazards of the Amite River," he said.

The flood of 2016, however, added to a longstanding problem, according to Dietmar Rietschier, executive director of the Amite River Commission.

He said the Amite and Comite rivers have not been dredged since 1956, resulting in more than half a century of debris pileup clogging the waterways that have yet to be cleared.

"It has to be done for safety, to make the water flow more efficiently," Rietschier said. "If you build a road today, and you don’t fix it, people will be running over potholes, and there are programs to fix potholes. But nobody travels the river everyday, so it’s a hidden problem in terms of waterflow, and terms of flooding, and in terms of safety."

Rietschier says to clear and maintain the Amite would require buy-in from local governments along the river and adequate funding to develop a program. While authority over the Amite is hazy and has partially stymied progress to tame the river, he said the recent tragedies have forced people to start asking the difficult questions.

"Who is responsible? My response is everybody and nobody," he said. "Right now, we’re talking about safety. People are dying, accidents are happening."