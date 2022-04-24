Baton Rouge Police have taken into custody a suspect who shot at officers responding to a disturbance on Plank Road Sunday night, a police spokesman said. No officer was injured.
The suspect was found by officers, with the help of a K9 officer, in the area of Sycamore and Longfellow streets shortly before 9:15 p.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. The suspect was injured by the police canine in the arrest and was transported to the hospital, McKneely said.
At about 8 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to a call at 4670 Plank Road about a disturbance involving a person with a gun, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
"As they pulled up and got out of their car, the individual started shooting at them," McKneely said.
Two officers in separate units responded; one of the patrol units was struck by the gunfire, he said.
This is a developing story.