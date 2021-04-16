The city bus system wants to ask East Baton Rouge Parish voters to extend a property tax that generates millions of dollars a year, but isn't sure how much to ask for nor what its final proposal should say.
A meeting Thursday of the Capital Area Transit System Finance and Executive Committee to consider authorization of the tax election initially hit a snag over open meetings laws that could keep the issue off the Oct. 9 ballot. On Friday, a system spokesman said the amount of the tax and its authoring language were still undetermined.
As of Thursday, the board had planned to ask voters to renew the CATS property tax rate at 10.6 mills for 10 years, spokeswoman Amie McNaylor said. A "mill" is one dollar of tax for every $1,000 in taxable property value.
Lawyers for the bus system put Thursday's meeting on a five-minute pause to discuss the referendum when the agenda item came up, and they eventually told the committee the agency had neglected to fulfill a public notice requirement and alert local legislators of the planned election. Failing to do so would have been a “grave mistake” for the future referendum, general counsel Dedrick Moore said.
“We had somewhat entrusted that the timelines were correct up until this point, but we see that there are some provisions that the state mandates for us to pay attention to,” Moore said.
The mistake isn’t critical to whether or not the system will be able to organize the October election to renew the tax, which expires in 2023, because it was caught early enough in the process, said Pearlina Thomas, the agency's chief administrative officer.
Election authorization was supposed to go before the full CATS board Tuesday, but will now be tabled until the May 18 meeting to comply with public notice requirements.
The tax generated about $17.8 million in revenue for the bus system in 2019, according to the system's 2020 annual audit. It was first approved in April of 2012 at a time when CATS faced impending bankruptcy.
The system rolled back its tax rate in September to 10.06 mills for Baton Rouge and 9.6 mills for Baker after a parishwide reassessment resulted in increased property tax values for many residents, but as of Thursday it planned a return to the original rate. Friday its spokeswoman said "the millage rates are being reviewed" and that lawyers were still going over the proposed language.
If passed as initially discussed, the tax rate of 10.6 mills from 10.06 mills for Baton Rouge residents represents a 5.4% increase, or about 45 cents for every $100,000 in property value.
The bus system has a budget of about $30 million when rider fares and federal money is included.
Voters previously rejected a 3.5-mill property tax for CATS in 2010 before giving the OK to the 2012 proposition.
The anticipated vote comes as CATS battles a federal lawsuit from its labor union accusing Deville of "union busting" for punishing employees who had spoken out about "corrupt business practices" and unsafe working conditions. The lawsuit came after the transit agency fired several union officers for allegedly disseminating a co-worker's sex tape.