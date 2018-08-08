Update 5:37 p.m.
East Baton Rouge voters will be asked again whether they want to support a tax to fund emergency mental health treatment.
By an 8-3 vote, the Metro Council on Wednesday agreed to put the measure to fund the Bridge Center on the Dec. 8 ballot.
Law enforcement could take disruptive and potentially dangerous people to the center instead of jail if their condition was caused by a mental health crisis or drug addiction. Bridge Center staff could help sober them up, get back on their medication or ride out a bout of psychiatric distress, as needed. Proponents have said it will save the parish money in the long-term by getting people out of the government’s care instead of having them languish in jail.
Voters narrowly defeated a measure to fund the facility in 2016. Organizers are coming back with the same proposal – a 10-year, 1.5-mill property tax – but they’ve said that the money is going further, since the Bridge Center has taken on more responsibilities like the local suicide hotline but found offsetting efficiencies.
The Metro Council repeatedly deadlocked Wednesday when they tried to appoint an airport director as they attempted to choose between Austin Futch and Derek Martin. The Metro Council deferred the vote for 30 more days.
After the deadlocks, Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks accused her fellow council members into making the vote a racial issue. She said that was why they could not come to an agreement.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council faces a heavy agenda Wednesday, with votes expected on placing two tax measures on December ballots, the appointment of a new airport director, funding a disparity study and more. The council will also consider whether to match a federal grant for Baton Rouge Police Department body camera funding.
Follow along for live updates, as this story will be updated throughout the meeting.
