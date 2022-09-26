Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show.
The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting in Denver cost parish government $2,405, and came while Orgeron owed Ascension Parish $9,896, plus accruing interest, at the time, expense records show.
That parish legal bill has since come down, and the councilman said the last payment should have been sent in the last week.
Local officials regularly attend the national association's annual conferences to find new ideas in management. Council Chairman John Cagnolatti was slated to go but fell ill shortly before the trip and backed out; Councilman Michael Mason indicated he was interested in attending but did not go.
One of Parish President Clint Cointment's supporters who is also a parish contractor brought Orgeron's trip to light through a public records request.
In an interview, Dustin Clouatre said Orgeron frequently questions the "integrity and character" of others and shouldn't have taken the trip.
"Everybody hates a hypocrite," Clouatre said.
Orgeron defended the propriety of the trip, saying parish administration officials said in advance it was proper and that he went to gather information benefiting Gulf Coast counties and parishes.
"I’m trying to do what I can benefit the citizens. Everyone has gone on these trips," Orgeron said. "They make these trips, and again the chairman and I had plans to do various things when we went out there," Orgeron said.
Orgeron said he returned with contacts and a lot of information, including about attracting more minority businesses to parish work.
"If Dustin Clouatre thinks I did something wrong, it probably means it's alright," Orgeron said.
The trip costs include a $530 conference registration fee, nearly $1,100 for his hotel stay, $552 for an airline ticket and taxis, $133 in parking, and just under $96 in meals.
Poor health, spotty attendance
Since taking office in January 2020 for his first term representing the Prairieville area, Councilman Orgeron has missed nearly 41% of all full council, drainage and committee meetings for which he is responsible, according to a parish tally.
Attendance records obtained by The Advocate show his attendance at meetings dropped markedly after January 2021. In his first year, in 2020, Orgeron made nearly 92% of all meetings, but in the more than year and half since then, he has missed 56% of all meetings combined.
Orgeron said that he has been missing meetings due to a variety of health ailments in the last year and a half, including a bout of long COVID that he says has affected his hearing in one ear, his stamina to remain in long meetings and the ambition of his personal business, a law office.
When asked why he would go on the trip then if he was ill, Orgeron said he began improving in June and July and wanted to listen in on the information sessions for the Gulf Coast counties and parishes.
He said he and his wife also had been planning a trip to visit national parks and decided it could be combined with the NACo trip.
Records show the parish paid for only Orgeron's expenses and only paid for six days of a 10-day trip between July 20 and July 29.
Bills due from legal fight
Orgeron and Cointment have clashed over drainage and other matters.
Orgeron, a lawyer by profession, had sued Cointment in an attempt to force him to answer questions about parish government for which the councilman has said he couldn't get answers. The bid failed, and in March a judge ordered Orgeron to pay $9,896 in parish legal fees incurred on Cointment's behalf.
Parish records show none of the fees were paid before Orgeron left for the Colorado. He said he inadvertantly sent his payments to the wrong office, but had straightened it out and believed the last of the amount would have been sent by last Friday.
Diana Tonagel, the parish's attorney in the Orgeron dispute, has told parish officials, "I suspect that we will need to continue to demand payment in full," she wrote.
A running feud
This spat over the Colorado trip isn't the first time Clouatre and Orgeron have clashed. Orgeron claims Clouatre has been after him on social media since before he first ran for Parish Council several years ago.
Orgeron has accused Clouatre working to undermine Cointment's potential election opponents in recent years, including secretly recording comments of former parish president candidate Murphy Painter that are the focus of a defamation suit involving Clouatre, Cointment and others. They have denied any wrongdoing.
Clouatre works as an insurance agent and owns a local trash service, Trash Rangers Commercial, that holds two lucrative trash contracts with parish government and a land lease for his equipment at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Auditors are looking at Clouatre's two-year lease.
While the parish managers of Lamar-Dixon can pursue sponsorships and have inked short-term leases of Lamar-Dixon property, the auditors have questioned whether a special law that allows sponsorship agreements at Lamar-Dixon would allow a no-bid contract with a two-year length. The lease costs $6,000 annually.
In an Aug. 8 committee meeting, Orgeron criticized that contract as a "brother-in-law" deal, while others in parish government questioned it too. Less than three weeks later, Clouatre filed a records request for Orgeron's trip expenses and later publicized them.
"He’s not bound by morality and integrity," Orgeron said, "and, obviously in this parish, he’s not bound by the law. You know he does what wants to without repercussions." Orgeron said.