Ochsner Baton Rouge will open a new health center in Gonzales next month, its second location in Ascension Parish offering primary and specialty health care.
The $25 million, 51,600-square-foot building, on South Burnside Avenue near its intersection with La. 30, will open June 14 with 18 exam rooms, a lab and a radiology suite. The second floor is built, currently empty and ready for available for expansion.
An Ochsner Health Center on Airline Highway in Prairieville that opened in 2010 doubled in size when it was expanded to about 24,000-square-feet in 2020.
"One of our visions for this area is the need to focus on preventive care and the consolidation of non-emergency care," said Tre Nelson, regional director of economic development and community initiative for Ochsner Baton Rouge.
Ochsner also has two other, smaller locations in Ascension Parish, an urgent care site in the Lagniappe Shopping Center in Prairieville, and a physical-and-occupational therapy facility in Gonzales on La. 44.
The new Ochsner Health Center opening next month on South Burnside in Gonzales follows the model of Ochsner's medical complex, The Grove, that opened in Baton Rouge near Interstate 10 in 2019, Nelson said.
Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and The Lemoine Co. are the design team and general contractor, respectively, for the new Gonzales center.
"Ascension Parish continues to grow, and we were looking for an opportunity in the Gonzales area," said Dr. William "Bill" Baird, an internal medicine doctor with Ochsner in Prairieville, who will also practice at the new Gonzales center.
"We found this great piece of land," he said on a recent pre-opening tour of the Gonzales site. "We're pretty excited to be on this side of the parish."
"A lot of the people who see us in Prairieville come from Gonzales," he said.
Areas of specialty care in Gonzales will include gynecology, hematology and oncology, urology, pain management, sports orthopedics and gastroenterology.
Looking across the currently wide-open space on the second floor of Ochsner's new center in Gonzales, Baird said, "I expect we'll be using this space sooner than expected."