Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital Tuesday, according to friends of the family.
The 92-year-old four-term governor was unresponsive Tuesday morning and was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center before lunchtime.
He was given an IV and was described at the hospital as lucid while doctors checked his heart.
Later in the afternoon, Edwards blood sugar dropped again, leaving Lake medical staff trying to figure out why. Edwards is expected to spend the night in the hospital.
He maintained high spirits, delivered one liners and joked with nurses throughout the afternoon, according to people in his room during treatment.
Dr. Joseph Deumite MD, a Baton Rouge cardiologist, has been called in to look at the former governor. Edwards had a heart bypass surgery in 1996.
A Democrat, Edwards dominated Louisiana politics for more than a generation, serving as governor from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.
Edwards attended the funeral of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco two weeks ago and spoke at the May 31 retirement of Senate President John Alario.
