The deadliest creature in the animal kingdom will soon be on the rise in the Baton Rouge area.
No, not lions, tigers or alligators — mosquitoes.
Oftentimes simply regarded as pests, the flying bloodsuckers can carry deadly diseases that kill roughly 725,000 people a year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.
Baton Rouge has so far enjoyed a moderate 2022 for the prevalence of mosquitoes in the area as rainfall totals haven’t reached the record highs seen in recent years, Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control Assistant Director Randy Vaeth said. But with plenty of rain in the forecast in the weeks ahead and hurricane season just getting underway, residents should expect mosquito populations to grow, he said.
“We have 47 species of mosquitoes here, but we always have to be prepared to deal with the disease-carrying ones and the mosquitos that come out in unbelievable numbers after events like hurricanes and tropical storms,” Vaeth said. “We are always trying to be prepared for those general problems.”
West Nile virus, a commonly mosquito-borne disease that killed 66 people in the U.S. in 2020, has already been detected in mosquitos in East Baton Rouge Parish this year, Vaeth said. St. Louis encephalitis, a mosquito-borne virus that can cause inflammation of the brain, has also been recently detected in the parish, he said.
Cases of mosquito-borne illness generally require U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmation, so it can be “pretty late in the game” by the time a case is flagged to local officials. That’s why mosquito traps that allow MARC to monitor the prevalence of mosquitoes and the diseases they’re carrying are critical to directing spray efforts in the parish, Vaeth said.
The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is to not get bitten, he said. With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Vaeth encourages residents to use insect repellent when outside.
MARC is also entering its busiest time of the year, so residents should expect to see the department’s 13 spray trucks traveling through neighborhoods with increased frequency in order to kill off adult mosquitoes, Vaeth said.
The United States enjoys far lower numbers of yearly deaths from mosquito-borne illnesses because of widespread mosquito control efforts, according to the CDC. But increased rainfall totals brought on by climate change is causing the number of mosquitoes — and cases of disease spread by mosquitoes — to increase, according to the CDC.
Residents can assist in the fight against our apex predator.
Objects lying around outside that can hold rainwater, like discarded tires and empty pots, provide ideal breeding grounds for many species of mosquitoes, Vaeth said.
“A lot of people don’t understand how standing water around your home … can create problems for you and your neighbors,” Vaeth said.
MARC will begin using a drone to spray larvicide, a chemical that kills mosquitoes in their larvae stage in bodies of standing water, to target hard-to-reach areas, such as the marshlands that are in abundance in the parish.
A $4.5 million helicopter to be used for larvicide spraying and targeted spraying of adult mosquitoes is also on the way, but it will be at least a year before residents see it in operation.
The helicopter will expand MARC's aerial spraying abilities, which are currently performed using a small airplane.
The purchase of the helicopter was approved during last Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting despite some controversy over its cost.
Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson was the only member to object to its purpose after a lengthy debate, arguing that mosquito control “isn’t near the top” of issues that residents are concerned about and the money, which was already dedicated to MARC and does not require any additional taxes, could be better spent elsewhere.
In the last two decades, “we've had four new species of mosquitoes show up in Baton Rouge, and we’ve got two more right on our doorstep in Mississippi,” Vaeth told the council. “With climatic changes, we know we’re going to get new diseases and we’re going to get new mosquitoes. That’s why we try to be very proactive with our approach to protecting the public.”