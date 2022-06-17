Amid a civil rights probe by the U.S. Justice Department and weeks of pressure from state lawmakers, Louisiana State Police officials said Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the agency's second-in-command, has put in for retirement, as investigators probe the wiping of his work cellphone.
State Police spokesman Nick Manale said Friday that Cain had submitted a request for retirement but the process has not been finalized.
Cain had been on paid leave since April, when lawmakers probing Ronald Greene's brutal 2019 death in State Police custody began questioning why his phone had been wiped of its data — something multiple investigators described as a coverup.
State Police Supt. Lamar Davis, who took over State Police in 2020 after a string of scandals, ordered an internal probe into the cell phone around the same time lawmakers convened a new panel to review Greene's death this year.
State Police initially said Greene had died in a car crash after a high-speed chase. But leaked body camera videos showed troopers had beaten him, stun-gunned him and dragged him by ankle restraints.
Davis announced Cain would go on paid leave after the legislative panel in April grilled Davis on a host of issues — including why Cain was still working amid the internal investigation. Lawmakers said they thought Cain should be on leave while the investigation plays out.
At the time, Davis suggested he sidelined Cain based on those concerns rather than some new information surfaced during the probe.
“The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation,” he said then. “I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.”
Manale said Friday that the phone-cleaning probe is ongoing under the state Office of the Inspector General.
Cain has denied wrongdoing in the case, and declined to answer questions about the wiping of his phone when he came before the legislative panel in April, citing the pending internal investigation.
Cain, former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves and former chief of staff Mike Noel all turned in their phones to have them decommissioned in 2020, an IT staffer testified in March. Reeves has said he wasn't trying to get rid of evidence on the phone, which he rarely used.
Separate from the ongoing legislative investigation and criminal probes by the feds and Union Parish District Attorney, Greene's death and its aftermath are under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. The federal agency said last week it has opened a "patterns-or-practice" investigation of troopers’ use of excessive force and claims of racially biased policing — the kind of sweeping probe that can land police agencies under court supervision for years.
Union Parish District Attorney John Belton has also said he plans to present evidence against troopers involved in Greene's arrest to a state grand jury.
A State Police use-of-force expert in March told the House committee probing Greene's death that he believed the incident amounted to “torture and murder.”
Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.