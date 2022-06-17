Louisiana State Police Maj. Doug Cain, left, Michael Edmonson, Jr., and LSP Lt. J.B. Slaton listen to Louisiana State Police Supt. Col. Mike Edmonson, as he gives one of several media interviews Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at LSP headquarters. Col. Edmonson submitted a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, saying his final day will be March 24, but insisted that despite recent controversies, he has been considering retiring for as long as six to 10 months.