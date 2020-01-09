Batch 13 Biscuits, Bonuts & Bowls will be moving from its original location on Essen Lane to a larger space in the IBM Building at 555 Lafayette St. in February.
The franchise was created by Al Copeland Jr., who has been franchising concepts for more than 40 years. The fast-casual concept for Batch 13 was launched in 2017 and uses the buttermilk biscuits made famous by his father.
“We are excited to bring this concept to a more central location in Baton Rouge and look forward to being a part of the ongoing economic development in that area,” Copeland said. “The new location in the bustling Central Business District, just one block from the river and two blocks from the state capitol, offers double the square footage and greater visibility for our concept.”
Hand-prepared meals with distinctively unique ingredients are available for breakfast and lunch. It will offer robust take out and catering programs, downtown bike delivery, and easy access to ordering through the new Batch 13 app.
The menu includes bowls, brioche bun or biscuit sandwiches, and a unique creation—the bonut, a cross between a biscuit and a donut.
“We took the famous Copeland’s biscuit dough recipe and replaced the savory characteristic with a sweet focus, then fried it before coating or filling it to create this delicious treat,” Copeland said. “And in true Louisiana style, Batch 13 offers a little lagniappe with each batch of bonuts—a 13th—dad’s favorite number.”
Batch 13 also will offers craft coffee and will be partnering with Noni’s Kitchen, JayD’s and Swamp Dragon.
The restaurant will be open seven days. For more information, visit eatbatch13.com.