GONZALES — The man gunned down Sunday outside a Gonzales chicken wing joint was an employee there and knew the Prairieville man accused of shooting him multiple times, police said Monday.
The accused shooter, James Batiste, 34, was a former employee of the restaurant, the Quaker Steak and Lube, which is inside the Cabela's commercial complex at the Interstate 10/La. 30 interchange, police said.
But Gonzales Police Lt. Steven Nethken said investigators don't know why Batiste drove up shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday in the busy area of restaurants and hotels and shot the man in the parking lot.
"They have been knowing each other a very long time," Nethken said of Batiste and the victim. "Just nobody can answer the question 'why.'"
Can't see video below? Click here.
The victim, who has not been named, remained in critical but stable condition Monday.
Nethken said the victim left the restaurant to talk to Batiste after he saw him drive up with a second person, Batiste's girlfriend.
The victim knew the woman, Nethken said. She has told police investigators she didn't know what Batiste had planned or where he was headed before they arrived at the restaurant, Nethken said.
"She was just riding with him," Nethken said.
He added that workers did not report hearing shouting or other signs of an argument before the shooting happened.
Shortly before noon Monday, the doors at Quaker Steak and Lube were locked and a sign on the front door said the restaurant was closed, but the surrounding commercial area was already busy with the usual lunchtime traffic from area plant workers.
A group of contractors who had finished their lunch at another restaurant said they were surprised at a shooting in such a public and busy area.
"It's hard for me to believe, put it that way," said Sammy Simmons, 60, of Gonzales.
Nethken said detectives hope to speak with the victim when he recovers.
Batiste, 40499 W. Hernandez Ave., Prairieville, was booked Sunday with one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. He remained Monday in Ascension Parish Prison awaiting bail to be set.
A message left with Quaker Steak and Lube's corporate office was not returned Monday.