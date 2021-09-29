Burreaux, the 20-month-old giraffe at the Baton Rouge Zoo, died of anaphylactic shock, a necropsy performed at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine found.
"We have been unable to find any zoological institutions who have seen something of this nature previously," said the zoo's veterinarian, Michael Warsaw, in a news release. "Our hope is to share this with the global Zoo community in the event that they were to see a similar presentation in their animal collection."
Anaphylactic shock can be triggered by allergies or insects, the release said. In humans, it is one of the potential deadly consequences of food allergies, and it's why people who suffer from them often carry "Epi-pens."
The vet school ran additional tests to rule out other potential causes of death, like COVID-19, according to a news release from the zoo. The pathologist found that Burreaux was in "excellent nutritional and muscular condition and there is no evidence of poor management or negligence."
Burreaux was named after Joe Burrow, the quarterback who led LSU's football team to a national championship and is now quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. The giraffe died under mysterious circumstances on Sept. 8; his second birthday would have been Dec. 26.