With the deadline for completing Census forms coming at the end of the September, the mayor-president's office is planning a last-month blitz with the hope of having every parish resident counted.
The mayor's office said that 60.4% of the parish's residents had filled out their Census forms so far, compared to 57.5% of people statewide. It's estimated that parishes lose nearly $2,300 in federal funds per capita for every resident not counted, the mayor's office said.
States can also lose representation in Congress if their population is undercounted.
Community response rates can be found at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html
Data on Friday showed that St. Charles and St. Tammany parishes have had the greatest response to the Census, which is conducted every 10 years. More than two-thirds of households there had replied.
Tensas Parish had the weakest response in the state so far, at 30%.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, Central had the highest response rate, at 72.1%