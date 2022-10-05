People in need of a nearly 3-ton, 35-foot fire truck designed to carry heavy rescue equipment have the opportunity to bid for one owned by the St. George Fire Protection District.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a bidder only needed to offer more than $11,300 to take the lead in the auction for the 2013 Ferrara Igniter Heavy Rescue Fire Truck, which ends Sunday morning.
The St. George Fire Department is selling the truck because it's been deemed a surplus, spokeswoman Meg Kling said.
"A lot of times trucks will go on auction and other departments will buy it," Kling said. "When you sell something that major you have to funnel the funds back into the department for other equipment and personnel."
St. George bought the truck 10 years ago for just under $500,000 and is currently valued at $150,000, Kling said. It's only been operated by about 25 firefighters because of its specialized purpose for heavy rescues, Kling said.
The truck doesn't transport water to the scene of a fire like a normal fire truck, instead it's designed to carry a vast array of heavy equipment like the jaws of life, generators and ladders.
The fire truck an aluminum cab with four travel seats, a command desk with additional seats and mounts for computers and radios. The truck also includes a generator and an extendable light tower. For low oxygen settings, a breathing air storage system is included in the truck.
As of Wednesday afternoon, five people have bid for the truck.