Funeral services are scheduled Saturday at St. George Catholic Church for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed during an ambush in Ascension Parish last weekend.
Louisiana State Police have asked that members of the public wishing to show support for Gaubert line his 2-mile funeral procession route beginning at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The burial is not open to the public.
Gaubert, a 19-year State Police veteran, was filling out paperwork last Saturday morning when he was ambushed along Dutton Road in Prairieville, officials said.
Prosecutors say Matthew Reese Mire likely killed Gaubert shortly before attacking a couple who lived nearby. At the couple's home, law officers say, Mire shot his cousin Joseph Schexnayder and Schexnayder's longtime girlfriend Pamela Adair. Adair also died.
Mire is also accused of wounding two of his neighbors in French Settlement in Livingston Parish.
Police have not released a motive, nor said whether they know of one.