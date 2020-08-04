Four people, including two children, escaped an early-morning house fire off Plank Road in Baton Rouge, officials said Tuesday morning.
The fire, later determined to be arson, was reported around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Paige Street, said Justin Hill, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Two adults and two children were able to escape the blaze before emergency officials arrived at the scene, Hill said.
"The fire started outside of the home and firefighters were able to contain it to the kitchen and living room," Hill said in a press release.
The fire rekindled around 9 a.m. but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, he said.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 354-1419.