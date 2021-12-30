Long after Hurricane Ida slammed into the foot of Louisiana’s boot, downtown Ponchatoula remained banged up by the storm.
Debris piled up on street corners in the town’s historic district. Some residents went without electricity for weeks. It took just as long for certain local businesses to open their doors again.
On the second weekend in December, though — two-or-so months since most people in Tangipahoa Parish regained power — downtown got a makeover for a different reason than storm repair.
Shops on the main drag had painted their windows and balloons rose in celebration of the local high school football team, the Green Wave, whose players would battle for a class 5A state championship at the Superdome in New Orleans on Dec. 11.
The Ponchatoula “Greenies” would come up short against Zachary in that state championship game.
But residents of the pine-forested parish that was virtually shredded by Hurricane Ida’s late-August winds already had reason to celebrate.
“It took 48 minutes to do it,” Green Wave head coach Hank Tierney said after a semifinal win against Acadiana that sealed the team’s spot in the championship game. “But I think it’s more of a great moment for Ponchatoula High School and the city of Ponchatoula.”
The Greenies had earned their first state championship berth since 1951. And the night before, another local team, the perennial state championship contender Amite Warriors, took home a chip of their own in the state’s 2A division.
Both teams’ seasons were stunning not only because of their on-field success, but because of the vast damage Hurricane Ida’s shrieking winds left along the Interstate 55 corridor, which cuts straight through Tangipahoa Parish.
“The fact they were able to play football at all was sort of incredible,” said Louis “Nick” Joseph, Amite’s parish councilman and a former school district superintendent and teacher in the town. “But they did, and we were thrilled by these two teams giving the whole parish a reason to forget Ida.”
The storm lifted whole homes at the southern tip of the parish. As it moved north, it ripped off roofs, felled countless trees and left power lines dangling over roads. Debris removal is still underway.
Tangipahoa schools sustained damage estimated at $7.2 million. And the Greenies’ campus was one of the hardest-hit in the parish: Work was still underway in mid-December to fix a shattered roof on one of the school buildings, said Brigette Delatte-Hyde, the Ponchatoula-area chair of the parish council.
That made scenes like the downtown makeover, and a sea of cheering fans who drove some three hours north to watch the Green Wave square off against the Ouachita Parish Lions for a late-November playoff matchup, all the more enjoyable.
“That last playoff game (against Acadiana), we had our side of the field and the visitors’ side completely full,” Delatte-Hyde said.
The win against Acadiana handed Tierney his 300th win at the helm of the Ponchatoula program.
Even though the Greenies lost to Zachary a couple of nights later, there was plenty to celebrate after the season — like the torrid playoff performance of running back Braydon Johnson. The 6-foot, 205-pound senior has offers from Tulane, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana University and McNeese State, according to 247Sports.com.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who grew up in Amite and played quarterback for the Warriors in the 1980s, posted a couple photos on Twitter from his playing days with words of encouragement for the team as their state championship matchup approached.
“Once an Amite Warrior, always an Amite Warrior,” he said. “Best of luck to my alma mater as they face off in the Class 2A Championship today!”
