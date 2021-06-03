Ascension Parish has the authority to enact a building moratorium on three conditions.
It must be specific, have a time limit and spell out practical goals that serve the health, safety, welfare or other broad public goods, the parish attorney said.
Citing past building bans in St. Tammany Parish and the city of Slidell, as well as state Attorney General's Office opinions, Parish Attorney Kenneth Dupaty offered his review of the law Thursday night two weeks before the Parish Council is set to vote on a 12-month halt on new commercial and residential development.
After severe flash flooding following heavy rains last month, Parish President Clint Cointment has called for the moratorium to tackle a variety of policy changes to related to growth. Namely, drainage impact fees, tighter construction standards, reduced housing density, further review of the use of earthen fill to raise homes and regional storm water detention.
Some residents and council members have supported Cointment's general thrust as long overdue. Builders, on the other hand, have opposed the measure as unnecessary and a harmful hit to a local industry — though they also pledged to work with the parish.
Denise Drago, one of a handful of residents who spoke out at Thursday's meeting in support of the moratorium, told the council that drainage is one of the "most important issues that the people of Ascension are facing."
"This needs to be addressed and resolved before any more developments are approved," she added.
Since the August 2016 flood inundated nearly 6,400 homes and businesses in the parish, Ascension has been Louisiana's fastest growing jurisdiction. It added about 5,040 people between mid-2016 and mid-2019, the latest figures available. That's a nearly 4.2% increase.
The severe flash floods last month also prompted at least one call to halt building in East Baton Rouge.
Following a meeting with city-parish officials on Tuesday, residents behind the Woodland Ridge homeowners association have tried to start a petition for a building moratorium in that parish due to flooding concerns, an association notice says. In arguing for the moratorium, the group noted Ascension leaders' efforts to do the same.
The final terms of Ascension's moratorium remain in debate internally as some council members have discussed a six-month halt that could be extended, if necessary, while others have questioned how wide the halt on new development should be.
Under questions from councilmen, Dupaty said that the legal requirement to be able achieve goals wouldn't extend to, say, being able to build a regional detention facility — likely a long-term effort — but the moratorium could differentiate which kinds of new development to limit.
Dupaty's second answer came in response to Councilman Corey Orgeron, a lawyer who asked the parish attorney if Ascension government could "pick winners and losers" in as far as who is halted by the moratorium.
Dupaty said he didn't specifically research that question but noted the council has authority as long as the moratorium is for one of those broad goals for the public good.
"What I would say is as long as it can be shown that it falls within health, safety, morals, convenience, etcetera, then I think it is allowed," Dupaty responded.
Orgeron had said he asked the question because he understood that moratorium may be focused on larger scale developers of new neighborhoods only, and not smaller divisions of property, like the special land divisions in Ascension set aside to pass land on to one's heirs. They are known as family partitions.
As introduced last month, the moratorium would appear to apply across the board in unincorporated Ascension, halting all new land divisions for residential or commercial development.
In a response Thursday to the Woodland Ridge subdivision's call for a moratorium in Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she understood residents' frustrations but also didn't specifically reject or accept the idea.
But she pointed out that the city-parish has made a number of changes to its development and floodplain rules in response to the August 2016 flood to better handle the impact of new development. Among them are more robust drainage design standards — though, she said, no system is designed to handle 14 inches of rain in a few hours, as happened last month.
"We believe forthcoming drainage projects will offer formidable solutions to flooding issues," she said. "In the meantime, we look forward to keeping the lines of communication open with our citizens."
City-parish officials have been waiting on a major U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-funded project to clear out creeks and bayous that drain the lower parts of the parish. Ascension officials have aired worries the project could worsen flooding for residents downstream in the Bayou Manchac area, though the Corps says its analysis shows the project won't.