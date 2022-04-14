Ascension Parish sheriff's detectives arrested five men Thursday in the shooting of a man last week in Donaldsonville and are seeking a sixth person who remains at large.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said the man was shot around midday April 8 on St. Vincent Street and had life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Detectives learned later the five Ascension Parish men were accused of being tied to the shooting and that a sixth man, Myron Forcell, 20, of Donaldsonville, is a principal to the shooting, Webre said.

Deputies did not disclose a motive for the shooting but said they were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The three of the five men, Jeremiah Preston, 20; Mickie Batiste, 24; and Jahiem Knockum, 19, all of Donaldsonville, were each booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Webre said.

The fourth and fifth men, Water Bell, 21, of Gonzales, and Byron James, 21, of Donaldsonville, were booked as principals to attempted second-degree murder, principals to illegal use of a weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Batiste and Knockum were also booked with counts of illegal carrying of a weapon and disturbing the peace, deputies said.

Forcell faces counts of being a principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and disturbing the peace, deputies said

Authorities urge anyone with information about the shooting or who may help detectives find Forcell to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line.

Tipsters can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867). Callers must reach the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.