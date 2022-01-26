Baton Rouge-area leaders are pushing for urgency in the completion of a $225 million flood-fighting project that they say could have reduced the devastation from major floods in 2016 and 2021.

They say the Five Bayous Project should not face the same fate as some of its predecessors, which languished well past their original completion dates.

"Like its companion – the Comite Diversion Flood Control Project – the Five Bayous Project has been around for decades and should have been completed already," U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, who is up for re-election this year, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. "Also like Comite, there is persistent risk of missing construction deadlines. These projects together would have saved lives and billions in damages had they been in completed by the 2016 Flood and the 2021 Rain Bomb."

The Five Bayous Project, which Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in August 2019 alongside the governor and other city-parish officials, involves dredging and widening 50 miles of five of the parish's major drainage canals — Bayou Fountain, Beaver Bayou, Blackwater Bayou, Jones Creek and Wards Creek.

When it was first announced, state and local leaders said work would begin in 2020 and take four years to complete.

"This project is very important to East Baton Rouge Parish. (The) city-parish is moving forward with its portion of the project," Mark Armstrong, Broome's spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.

He said the parish hopes to have contractors in one of the bayous in a matter of months.

Armstrong did not provide any further information about the project but did say the originally timeframe officials announced is still "fair to say at this point."

Corps spokesman Rene Poche said the district's highest priority is providing these critical flood risk management projects to the people of the greater Baton Rouge area.

"We continue to work closely with our partners and are fully committed to ensuring that construction of the Comite River Diversion and East Baton Rouge projects is undertaken in the most expeditious and effective manner possible," he said.

In his statement Graves pointed out that federal funding for both projects has been in place since 2018.

"We secured $255 million to complete the Five Bayous and $343 million for the Comite Diversion – and we just added another $128 million to expedite completion of Comite," Graves said. "There is simply no more time to delay."

His statement came a day before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to present the Metro Council with a status report on the project at its meeting Wednesday.

Councilwoman Laurie Adams made the request for the report months ago after hearing from constituents who flooded in 2016 and during the torrential downpour in May 2021 that swamped much of the city-parish overnight. After hearing repeatedly that "things were in process" from city-parish leaders, Adams felt it was time the Corps gave city-parish residents a timeline of when they can expect the work to be done.

"As Grave alluded to, this project has been on the books for decades and the funding secured for a while," Adams said Tuesday. "People in the community want to understand where we are in the process. That's what I'll be asking tomorrow (because) I haven't heard of a completion date yet."

Federal and state funding shortfalls slowed progress on the long-sought Comite River Diversion Canal for years before it gained new political momentum and money after the historic August 2016 flood. That project is already one year behind schedule — and it could end up being two years before it's completed.

The canal, planned between Baker and Zachary has been projected to lower flood levels on the Amite and Comite rivers by as little as half a foot to more than 6 feet during major floods in northern East Baton Rouge, western Livingston and northeastern Ascension parishes.

The Five Bayous Project sat on the shelves for years before Broome's administration brokered a deal with the state and the city of Central to join the city-parish in culling approximately $65 million in local matching funds that were necessary to use the federal money that was allocated to the $225 million project.

"For this project, I want to know when they expect to get permits to do the work and when we'll actually see the work commence," Adams said.