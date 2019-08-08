A corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was booked Thursday on a count of malfeasance in office, after admitting she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the state Department of Corrections said.
A recent search at the prison turned up a contraband cell phone on an inmate, leading to the investigation of corrections officer Eboyne Rowan, the agency said.
Rowan, a master sergeant who had been employed at the state penitentiary since November 2014, resigned Thursday after admitting to investigators her relationship with the inmate, the Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Rowan, 27, of 10386 Sligo Road, St. Francisville, was booked into West Feliciana Parish jail