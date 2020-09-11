Women's Hospital has installed an infrared body temperature detector at its entrance so people can enter the building quicker during the coronavirus pandemic.
A scanner takes a person's temperature through their wrists and forehead as they pass through. No contact between the staff and visitors is necessary.
“This new device will allow us to screen more than 70 people per minute, while also reducing the number of staff needed to monitor the entrance,” said Amy Beal, manager of patient services for Woman’s Hospital.
The hospital said other precautions remain in place to protect patients and staff, including mask usage, limited visitation and temperature checks.