LSU officials are reporting that 84% of the university's student population who have reported their coronavirus status to the school were either partially or fully vaccinated as of Monday.

That encompasses a total of 11,256 students of the 13,361 who have reported under entry verification protocols, the university said in a statement. That's about 76% of the students who live on campus and 90% from the Greek community.

The school also said that more than 50 LSU students tested positive prior to arriving on campus. Those students are currently isolating at home.

The school's coronavirus entry guidelines this semester requires all students to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result no more than five days before arriving on campus, proof of vaccination or proof that tested positive for COVID no more than 90 days prior to showing up on campus.

This semester, the university has required that all unvaccinated students be tested monthly for coronavirus.