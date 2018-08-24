The Rev. Michael Duca was installed Friday as the sixth Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge. His installation Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral drew more than 700 attendees, while a prayer service for him on Thursday evening at St. George Catholic Church drew hundreds more. Duca preached at both events, as he welcomed his new congregants and told them he looks forward to getting to know more about Baton Rouge.

Here are a few underlying themes from Duca’s first two homilies.

1) Duca is especially passionate about evangelization

In Duca’s homily Friday at his installation Mass, he emphasized that Catholicism is about more than praying and attending Mass. He said members of the church must “pick up the mission of Jesus and go out into the world.”

“Without the mission, our faith can become self-serving,” Duca said. “It’s the mission that keeps us healthy. It’s the mission of going out beyond our walls and bringing the love of Christ to those around us.”

He said Catholics should follow Pope Francis’ advice to go to the fringes of society and preach the gospel.

2) Duca is more willing to address the Catholic Church’s sex abuse problems than some others in the church hierarchy

In both his Friday installation Mass and Thursday night prayer service, Duca addressed the church’s own failings in protecting the innocent. A recent Pennsylvania grand jury report found that, over a number of decades, more than 300 predator priests there abused more than 1,000 victims, while church bishops and other leaders covered up the wrongdoings. Duca testified at a civil trial in the 1990s about an abusive priest in Dallas who has since been criminally convicted of sexually abusing minors.

On Thursday and Friday, Duca said people need to become more like Christ in their dealings with the abuse scandal. At both services, attendees have prayed specifically for victims of abuse from clergymen.

“We as a church are reeling with this revelation in more detail about the scope of the sexual abuse problem in our church,” Duca said Thursday. “It’s one that strikes your heart and you just want to cry and get angry and yell out and you may wonder, can we come back from this? Is it hopeless?”

3) Duca wants the church to be as inclusive as possible

The new bishop of Baton Rouge spoke Spanish during his past introductory news conference in Baton Rouge, but that was only the beginning of his gestures to reach out to immigrant communities.

At his installation Mass Friday, Duca had readings said in Spanish, French and English. And during the Thursday prayer service, prayers were said in Vietnamese and German as well.

During the Friday installation Mass, Duca referenced the moment most hope to experience when they die, in which God tells them, “well done, good and faithful servant.” But Duca said being a faithful Mass goer was not the only path to achieving that goal. He reminded Mass attendees that Jesus asked them to feed the hungry, welcome immigrants and visit prisoners.

