After the stunningly strong Ascension Parish Council defeat of A Better Ascension's proposed home rule charter amendment, one of the group's lead backers said they aren't giving up and plan a long-term fight for their ideas.
Brandon Trosclair, a member of A Better Ascension and a local grocer, said the group has gathered since the 3-7 council vote July 19 that rejected a key early step aimed at putting charter amendments on the ballot and, effectively, killed any chance for the group's idea for an appointed parish manager, rather than an elected parish president, to go before voters this year.
The group has pushed for a slate of changes that revolve around the concept of a council-appointed, professional manager replacing the elected position of parish president, which has been in place since the mid-1990s. After weeks of work, the 12-person home rule charter committee came up with proposed amendments that included the appointed manager and recommended they be put on the Dec. 8 ballot, only to have the council reject it, soundly.
Not one member of A Better Ascension has backed out of the initiative, Trosclair said. Though the group did start as a more short-term effort, it will shift into a multiyear push.
"We're only just beginning. This is going to be a long road, and we're in for it," he said Friday.
Trosclair offered no immediate details about how the group of business people will either convince a supermajority of the 11-member council to put the measure on the ballot sometime in the future or get around council opposition through the difficult public initiative process. The home rule charter requires signatures from 33 percent of the registered voters in the parish to put a proposed charter amendment on the ballot.
Either way, it's clear the group will have some work to do.
For nearly a year, the debate over A Better Ascension’s plan was essentially a contest between two competing and compelling narratives about democratic principles.
This debate has played out while a series of home rule charter amendments were being developed by the charter committee, with the Dec. 8 ballot in mind and the 2019 parish president’s race looming. Trosclair served on that committee.
Invoking the American founders’ frequent references to government by the consent of the governed, backers have argued that the voters of Ascension should have the final say on what kind of government they want, despite the personal preferences of decision-makers.
Critics have countered the proposal was the proverbial pig-in-a-poke pushed by unidentified corporate interests who, if they succeeded, would have permanently deprived voters of the chance to directly elect their top executive.
In some sense, both sides of the debate had a point about their positions representing the best in democratic principles.
A council vote to put the proposed amendments on the ballot would have given voters the power, direct democracy at its utmost, but risked having them deprive themselves of a directly elected leader in future elections.
The council vote to keep the amendments off the Dec. 8 ballot deprived voters of the decision-making power but assured their ability to elect future parish presidents.
The competing imperatives created an interesting situation for some council members who ended up opposing the measure, among them Councilmen Travis Turner and Daniel “Doc” Satterlee.
In the past, both men have consistently taken the position of putting tax and other measures on the ballot for voters to decide, whether or not the men personally supported a given measure.
In particular, Satterlee, who is a supporter of likely 2019 parish president candidate Clint Cointment, has given extensive speeches in council meetings explaining his overriding desire to let voters make the final call on various tax measures he opposed personally.
Parish President Kenny Matassa, who was acquitted July 12 of a bribery charge, has not said whether he will seek re-election in 2019.
Satterlee, who has been critical of A Better Ascension and the planned changes for parish government since the earliest days, delivered a nine-point critique when the amendments failed earlier this month.
His points ranged from a critique about the hidden nature of some of A Better Ascension's backers to the loss of checks and balances with an appointed manager. Perhaps most important for Satterlee, his constituents and other voters were opposed and he couldn't see depriving them of the right to elect their parish president.
"Men and women have fought and died in this country to ensure our freedom to vote and so many other freedoms we enjoy," he said. "I don’t wish to trample on that in any way.
Turner acknowledged his past positions on ballot measures but said this time was different because the Dec. 8 ballot is an "off-election" date.
"If it was going on (the ballot) when a big election was going on, I could see going for it then, but not an off election," he said.
For A Better Ascension to get on a future ballot, a possibility that Trosclair said could be a few years away and after the 2019 parish president election, the group will to find a way to overcome these kinds of concerns. At least they will have plenty of time to do it.