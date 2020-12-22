Christmas Eve will usher in freezing temperatures for Christmas morning for the Baton Rouge area, but a "white Christmas" will live only in our dreams.
"There's a zero chance of snow," said meteorologist Mike Efferson, with the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
The last time there was snow on Christmas Day in the Baton Rouge — and that was just a dusting — was in 2004.
By Christmas morning, temperatures are expected to drop to 31, Efferson said. The typical low is 42 on Christmas.
"It's not record-breaking, but it's lower than normal," he said.
On Christmas Day, the weather should warm up with a high of 52 degrees, 11 degrees lower than normal.
"It's nothing that's atypical for winter time," he said. "A strong cold front is coming through."
Temperatures will drop again on Christmas night for a second cold morning in a row, with a forecast of 32 degrees expected on Saturday, Efferson said.
The most recent Christmas with these kinds of temperatures came in 2013, when the day started at 29 degrees in Baton Rouge.
This year's Christmas Day weather patterns are the same for Lafayette and New Orleans, with a low of 31 degrees and a high of 54 degrees for Lafayette, and a low of 37 degrees and a high of 51 degrees for New Orleans.
Christmas Day will feel a little colder throughout the day in New Orleans, because it will be little windier there, Efferson said.
Three decades ago, Baton Rouge and south Louisiana suffered with others through the most significant cold spell for the Deep South in the 20th century during Christmas week.
The National Weather Service called it an "Arctic outbreak" that paralyzed South Louisiana from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26 in 1989.
New Orleans saw 64 consecutive hours at or below 32 degrees, reaching a low of 11 degrees on Dec. 23.
Baton Rouge saw a low of 8 degrees during those five days.
A few years earlier, in 1983, Baton Rouge saw a low of 11 degrees on Christmas Day. The high that day was 25 degrees.
More than 30 years later, it makes this Christmas weather seem relatively mild.
"Finally, it will make Christmas feel like winter," Efferson said. "So many years, it's been muggy or too warm."
"You never want to celebrate Christmas in T-shirts and shorts," he said.