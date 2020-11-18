The mission of Bike Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that buys bike lights and donates them to riders, community organizations and law enforcement, has gotten a boost with a $1,000 donation from the Albemarle Corporation.
The donation will help the nonprofit with what it calls its "Light the Night" program.
"'Light the Night' is one of the simplest, yet most effective ways we achieve our mission, which is to make bike-riding safer and better for everyone in Baton Rouge," said Doug Moore, president of Bike Baton Rouge.
"One contributing factor to crashes, which we see over and over, is people riding at night without lights," Moore said.
Membership fees, money raised from merchandise sales, private donations and the recent grant from Albemarle will allow Bike Baton Rouge to distribute over 1,000 sets of bike lights over the coming months, Moore said.
The law requires those biking at night to have a white front light and a rear red light.
Moore asks that those who would like to volunteer or who know of a community organization that would like to provide bike lights, to email Bike Baton Rouge at info@bikebr.org.