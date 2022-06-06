Two former East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were arrested Monday after an internal investigation showed they collected pay for extra-duty security at local businesses but weren't on-site, and, in fact, were working on-duty for the Sheriff's Office, the agency said Monday.
Michael Arthur, 27, who had been with the Sheriff's Office uniform patrol for almost two years, is accused of fraudulently collecting more than $5,000 in the scheme, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Andre Weber, 25, who had been in uniform patrol for a year-and-a-half, is accused of collecting under $1,000.
The Sheriff's Office said it learned last week of the scheme and, after an internal investigation, fired both deputies. Sheriff's Office detectives completed a criminal investigation and arrested Arthur and Weber.
The two men have been booked into East Baton Rouge Prison, each on counts of theft and malfeasance in office, the Sheriff's Office said.