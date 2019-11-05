Kanye West’s surprise concert in Baton Rouge sparked a wave of critical stories focused heavily on social media complaints about food served at the event, with some even likening it to the notorious Fyre Festival in 2017.

Organizers say, however, that despite various hitches, last-minute changes and much confusion, the concert proved a powerful event that let the famed rapper, who has made a hard turn to Christian music, bring his gospel-flavored message of Jesus to a largely happy Baton Rouge audience.

“It was an amazing concert. We saved thousands of lives,” said Adrian “Ace” Hammond, who promoted the concert through his Baton Rouge company Affiliate Nation Events. “That’s what happened. We brought peace to a city that’s been divided by a red line. We brought peace to a city where there’s been murder after murder after murder.”

Many online stories centered on a particular complaint about pancakes, bacon and sausage served to a concertgoer who purportedly had purchased a $55 ticket. The pastor at the Bethany Church campus off Siegen Lane, which hosted the concert, measured success a different way.

“It was one of the most memorable experiences I can remember ... the atmosphere, the imagery, the joy, the atmosphere,” said Jonathan Stockstill, the church's senior pastor. “Man it was humble. There was no stage, no fog machine. It was just raw.”

+9 Kanye West spreads gospel through 'Sunday Service' experience at Baton Rouge church Kanye West, the popular, controversial rap star who released his first gospel album last week, staged one of his “Sunday Service” concerts ben…

Indeed, the online complaints largely disappeared once West finally began performing Friday with his 80-member gospel choir, albeit more than 90 minutes late.

One upset concertgoer, whose handle was @muchcontroversy and whose critical Twitter posts were featured in stories, expressed satisfaction when the show was done: “I don't miss the old Kanye. He was smiling all night long. Dude genuinely had the joy of the Lord in his heart. I ain't even Christian but this man had me feeling SPIRITUAL through that whole set.”

Hammond said he hopes to persuade West to return to Baton Rouge, but worries the rapper will pass due to the online backlash.

Since January, West has been staging “Sunday Service” events at his home in Los Angeles as well as in Chicago, Atlanta, Dayton, Ohio, and California’s Coachella music festival.

West has a new album, “Jesus Is King,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and iTunes charts. Friday’s event was billed as “BRunchchella,” with a brunch buffet included in the ticket price.

Leon Sanford, an LSU senior majoring in philosophy who bought a ticket to Friday's show, wasn’t jazzed about the brunch, wished West had started on time and wanted more of West performing and less of his choir. Nevertheless, he was impressed overall.

“I’m not personally a Christian, but I thought it was well done,” Sanford said.

Hammond said he reached out to West recently about bringing his “Sunday Service” show to Baton Rouge, sparking a two-week flurry of activity.

Hammond recently returned to life as a Baton Rouge restaurateur and concert promoter after spending time in federal prison after he was convicted of defrauding a local bank and the IRS.

Hammond said he turned to Bethany after LSU passed — a university representative said the request was made too late. Driving on Interstate 10 last week, Hammond passed Bethany’s three massive crosses. He impulsively took pictures of the crosses and texted them to West, who agreed immediately that was the perfect place for the concert.

Stockstill agreed immediately to host the controversial entertainer and would do so again: “We liked what was happening in Kanye’s life and wanted it celebrated.”

In his sermon Sunday, Stockstill defended his decision, insisting that the prominent church made zip on the event.

“All we got was a bunch of tire marks in our yard, food everywhere with ants coming to eat it. And left with a bunch of bills we had to get for rental cars. That’s it,” he told the Bethany congregation.

Stockstill told The Advocate that Hammond was “great to deal with” and did a “great job,” but admitted it was far from ideal.

“It wasn’t the most organized thing in the world,” he said, “but I don’t think (Alliance Nation) were ready for the volume of people.”

Actual attendance is unclear. Stockstill said he was told 10,000 attended, more than 7,000 of them receiving free tickets. Hammond said that 12,000 people attended.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, which hired out 20 deputies to handle traffic and parking at the concert, did not issue an official crowd estimate, but was told by the organizers that about 3,000 tickets were sold, an agency spokeswoman said.

Confusion was widespread whether the concert was free or not. Some of West's “Sunday Service” events held elsewhere have been free.

“Event is actually open to the public and it’s free,” Hammond told The Advocate before the show.

Hammond said West covered most of the expenses, about $500,000 worth, but Hammond said he still opted to sell tickets to help defray his own costs, including the catering, advertising, security, traffic control and renting hotel rooms for West’s large team.

Free tickets were released twice ahead of the event in two quick bursts, Hammond said. The first time, 4,000 tickets were issued in five minutes, shutting the site down, he said. Ticket sales were quickly moved to different site, eventbrite.com.

In the leadup to Friday, paid tickets were the only online option: almost $55 for the concert and brunch. VIP tickets were also sold for almost $108, coming with brunch and closer access to the stage.

Neither worked out as planned. The designated VIP area more or less collapsed as the show shifted location and because West opposed having barricades, walling off an area, Hammond said.

The brunch also underwhelmed.

“The food itself was not great,” said Andrew Searles, an LSU junior who otherwise enjoyed the show. “I could’ve made something better myself and I’m not a great cook. But I was happy to have something to eat.”

Pictures posted online of the ordinary breakfast spread — eggs, grits, pancakes, bacon and sausage — went viral. Some people compared the meal to cheese sandwiches prepared at Fyre despite claims the Bahamas music festival would feature meals from professional chefs.

Lauryn’s Fine Catering of Prairieville, the caterer, subsequently defended itself on Facebook, saying it agreed the night before the concert to accept the job, even though “numerous caterers” had already turned it down, because “we believed in the strong philanthropic objective.”

“Recognizing they were on a tight budget and turnaround, we still chose to help, but stressed that we would not be able to supply our normal quality food due to the number of guests, short notice, and budget,” according to the post.

When the event was supposed to be on Sunday, the brunch was conceived as a post-church meal but was reconceived, Hammond said, when the date was moved up; West told him he wanted to be home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“It was going to be like brunch and mimosas and an actual brunch event, but we couldn’t have that,” he said.