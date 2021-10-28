Two months after Hurricane Ida, Livingston Parish has removed 930,000 cubic yards of debris, thanks to 40 double trucks that have been deployed throughout the area, concentrating along the eastern border where the storm hit hardest.
But FEMA has elected not to fund waterway debris cleanup, parish Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Brandi Janes told the Livingston Parish Council Thursday night.
The next step, she said, is to request approval from the Natural Resources Conservation Service under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. NRCS will hopefully address the "biggest waterways" where debris has clogged major systems.
It wasn't immediately clear where the funding would be found to clean smaller canals and ditches.
Council members peppered Janes with questions prompted by their constituents, many of whom still have piles of hurricane debris that haven't been removed from their property.
"There’s so many roads … that haven’t been picked up the first time," District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte said. "Someone’s going to have to be proactive, take the bull by the horns and show some leadership ability” to figure out how to handle the trash.
Without a hotline in place to address debris issues, Janes said calls are routed through her department.
The plan is to ultimately set up a call center so people can get help with their debris removal.
“People are calling my office and we’re not ignoring them,” Janes said.
Homeowners living on a street in Albany also expressed their concern about flooding they believe could worsen after several new houses are built nearby.
Drew Calderone, one resident on the street, complained that what is now empty field will become up to six properties that will force runoff onto his land — an area that already floods regularly.
"I’m just really concerned because every time it rains 90% of the drainage comes from that side of the road and floods my property," he said. "On top of that we’ve got septic issues. All six of these houses are going to have poop coming out and they’re going to come to my property and my neighbor's property."
Another resident, Sherri Rester, said the size of the roadway is really only fit for one car at a time. There is barely enough room for nine vehicles to travel through regularly, and will only get more difficult when new homeowners arrive.
A third neighbor who raises cattle on her land said she worried about the sewage running onto her property.
While no one could address the road issue, District 9 Councilman Shane Mack suggested drainage impact fees as a solution for the street that would satisfy both the developer and the neighbors.
"This Livingston Parish Council is doing everything in its power to establish drainage impact fees," he said. "If this was implemented, drainage impact fees could be used to improve the drainage in the area, dig out lateral ditches with property owner approval that hadn’t been dug out in 30 years."
He added that an engineering firm has calculated that the actual impact on drainage will be "minimal."
"So we’ve had water flowing over the road for a week, and it’s going to affect nothing?" asked Brett Johnson, who lives on the street.
District 2 Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert finally spoke up, saying he "hates to be the bearer of bad news," but there was nothing the neighbors could say that would prevent the developers from moving forward with their plans.
Mack had asked the planning director not to sign off on the project so his constituents could air their grievances and feel heard, Talbert explained. He said he sympathized with the neighbors but if they did not move the plan forward, they could be sued by the developer.
"No disrespect, but that’s just the way the ordinance is written — our hands are tied," Talbert said. "I know your frustration. There’s nothing in the law that would allow us to not approve it is what I’m telling you … it is what it is. Those are the facts."