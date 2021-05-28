A red piranha was found in the Baton Rouge University Lakes earlier this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Also known as red-bellied piranha, this scavenger fish is native to South America and found in the Amazon Basin.
LDFW officials said they believe the fish was someone's pet that had been released into the lakes, which is against state law.
"All piranha species are illegal to possess or sell in Louisiana," LDFW said in a press release.
The department is investigating whether more piranhas are in the lakes and encourage people to use caution if they encounter one.
Wildlife officials also ask that anyone who thinks they've caught a piranha in the lakes to not return it to water and instead contact LDWF Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Rob Bourgeois at rbourgeois@wlf.la.gov or at (225) 765-0765.