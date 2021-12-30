Community testing is being expanded in Baton Rouge as cases of COVID-19 surge and residents complain of limited access to tests, the city-parish announced Thursday.

The city-parish and the Louisiana Department of Health opened a new joint testing site at the Louisiana Leadership Institute on Monday. The testing site located at the 4-H Mini Barn on LSU's campus has also been expanded to meet increase demand, city-parish spokesperson Alyssa Panepinto wrote in an email.

Several other private testing sites have recently been reopened, Panepinto wrote. Testing sites can been located through bra.gov/covid.

Testing sites are a "fluid situation" due to the rapid spread of COVID, making the city-parish's website one of the best ways to stay up to date on where community testing is located, Panepinto wrote.

The testing was expanded to "alleviate some of the pressure on area emergency rooms and healthcare facilities," according to the statement.

Earlier this week, Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General both said emergency rooms were filling up with people seeking a test who were unable to find one elsewhere. The hospital systems urged residents experiencing mild COVID symptoms to avoid the emergency room because it can delay care for those in medical distress.

Louisiana has reported 27,699 new confirmed COVID cases this week, the most in a single week since early August at the beginning of massive wave driven by the delta variant. The latest wave comes as the highly-infectious omicron variant spreads across the globe.

At-home rapid tests have been in short supply at many drug stores around the area. Residents throughout Southeast Louisiana spoke of difficulties finding a test near them earlier this week.